High school girls basketball: Abbey Murawski of Norton, Traci Wright of Hudson lead squads to victories in WTCBCA senior all-star games

Medina/Suburban All-Star Macy Ries of Barberton fires off a shot against Summit All-Stars in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Medina/Suburban All-Star Jenna Kelly (right) of Barberton looks to shoot over Summit All-Star Jordan Campbell (left) of Manchester in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Summit All-Star Jordan Campbell (left) of Manchester looks to pass as Medina/Suburban All-Star Maddie Movesian of Wadsworth defends in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Summit All-Star Takaylyn Hudson of Coventry (left) Medina/Suburban All-Star Taylor Stinnett (center) and Summit All-Star Theresa Parr of Stow (right) watch as the ball bounces away from them in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Medina/Suburban All-Star Emily Lyon of Highland puts up a shot as Summit All-Star Trinity Carthen defends in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Medina/Suburban All-Star Maya Elias of Copley shots under pressure from Summit All-Star Traci Wright of Hudson in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Summit All-Star Traci Wright of Hudson (left) defends as Medina/Suburban All-Star Macy Ries of Barberton shoots in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Summit All-Star Takaylyn Hudson of Coventry (4) looks to pass as Medina/Suburban All-Star Macy Ries of Barberton (right) defends in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

City All-Star Cassie Dario (left) of Ellet tries to steal the ball from Portage All-Star Sarah Bush of Kent Roosevelt in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Portage All-Star Jatia Caples of Ravenna (left) defends as City All-Star Toni Chichar goes to the hoop in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

City All-Star Ellet Laney Norris (left) is defended by Portage All-Star Sarah Bush of Kent Roosevelt in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Portage All-Star Kiley Carey of Garrettsville (left) and Norton's Abbey Murawski (right) battle City All-Star Nae Johnson of East for a loose ball in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

City All-Star Laney Norris of Ellet shoots as Portage All-Star Lexie Horner of Kent Roosevelt defends in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

City All-Star East Nae Johnson (left) defends as Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Kaitlyn Judge (right) fouls Portage All-Star Preslie Halliwill of Mogadore in the first half of the Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association annual senior All-Star Game Monday at Norton High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.