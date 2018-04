High school track and field: Jackson wins girls, boys team titles at North Canton Relays

Canton McKinley's Dejah Tabler sprints the final 100 meters of the sprint medley relay race during the North Canton Relays track meet at Hoover High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Maria Welch of Massillon clears a hurdle as she competes in the shuttle hurdle event during the North Canton Relays track meet at Hoover High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Massillon's Tyree Broyles laughs as he easily wins the boys 4x100 meter relay race during the North Canton Relays track meet at Hoover High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Jackson's Josh Szink (left) hands the baton off to teammate Patrick Baker in the 4x800 meter relay race during the North Canton Relays track meet at Hoover High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoban's Frankie Fausnight clears a hurdle as he competes in the shuttle hurdles event during the North Canton Relays track meet at Hoover High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoover senior Evan Bauer looks down the track as he prepares for the shuttle hurdles event during the North Canton Relays track meet at Hoover High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Massillon's Tyree Broyles (right) sprints the final 100 meters of the 4x100 meter relay race ahead of Hoban's McKae Matthews (left) during the North Canton Relays track meet at Hoover High School on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.