Boys basketball / Solon 81, Copley 60: Indians’ magical tournament run comes to an end in Division I regional final

Solon's Sincere Carry (right) attempts a layup ahead of Copley's Sam Emich during the fourth quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Trent Williams (left) celebrates with Sincere Carry in the final moments of the fourth quarter of a Division I regional championship against Copley on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Mike Bekelja (center) has his shot stuffed by Copley's Sam Emich (left) and Anthony Dente (right) during the second quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Ryan Bergen (right) reacts after a foul call during the second quarter of a Division I regional championship against Copley on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Trent Williams (right) makes a layup against the defensive efforts of Copley's Sam Emich (left) during the second quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Trent Williams smiles to the crowd on his way to the locker room at the end of the first half of a Division I regional championship against Copley on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Anthony Dente (left) battles for the ball against Solon's Nick Close during the third quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Trent Williams pretends to shoot an arrow after a three pointer during the third quarter of a Division I regional championship against Copley on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Brian Roberts (front) eyes down a loose ball with Solon's Brandon Brown during the fourth quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Sincere Carry (left) and Mike Bekelja (right) celebrate with the student section after defeating Copley, 81-60, in a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Aamir Solomon (11) attempts a layup between Solon's Nick Close (left) and Sincere Carry (right) during the first quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Solon's Sincere Carry (3) brings down a rebound against Copley's Sam Emich during the first quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Brian Roberts (right) gets a pass off around Solon's Brandon Brown (left) during the second quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Isaiah Rogers drives to the basket against Solon during the third quarter of a Division I regional championship on Saturday in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Fred Cay

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

