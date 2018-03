High school basketball/Jackson 66, Canton McKinley 65 (2OT): Polar Bears outlast Bulldogs for Division I district title

McKinley's Deontae McCollum (right) reacts after being charged with his fourth foul during the fourth quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

McKinley's TyMere Slaughter (bottom) makes a layup under Jackson's Will Hyde during the third quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

McKinley's Jaedyn McCallup hides his face in a towel during post game handshakes after falling to Jackson, 66-65, in a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Jackson's Will Hyde (32) and Jaret Pallotta (right) reach up for the ball as McKinley's Jaedyn McCallup (rear) misses a layup during the second quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday, in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

McKinley's Kobe Johnson (right) attempts a three over Jackson's Ethan Stanislawski during the third quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Jackson's Jaret Pallotta drives to the basket against McKinley's Jaedyn McCollum (left) during the first quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Jackson's Ethan Stanislawski attempts to shoot against McKinley's Samuel Williams (left) during the second quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Jackson's Jake Byers (bottom) screams in pain as McKinley's Kobe Johnson lands on top of him during the first quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Jackson's Jaret Pallotta (front) celebrates with his teammates after defeating Canton McKinley, 66-65, in a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Jackson's Spencer Stanton (right) attempts a layup under McKinley's Kobe Johnson during the third quarter of a Division I district championship game at the Canton Civic Center, Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Tim Rogers

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.