Girls basketball / Norton 60, Buchtel 47: Panthers advance to meet Marlington in a Division II district final at Lake

Buchtel's Alexsis Skinner (left) looks to shoot against Norton's Madison Burns in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Buchtel's Amiyah Stallings (31) defends against Norton's Abbey Murawski (right) in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Buchtel's Alexsis Skinner (left) backs into Norton's Madison Burns as she makes a move to the basket in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Buchtel's Alexsis Skinner (right) battles Norton's Madison Burns for a rebound in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Norton's Madison Burns defends as Buchtel's Imani Jackson (10) goes to the basket in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kelsey Hosey (left) shoots over Buchtel's Alexsis Skinner (50) in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Buchtel's Maisha Biddings (center) battles Norton's Bryana Housley (1) for the ball as Kelsey Hosey (21) and Abbey (Murawski (rear) look on in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Tallmadge's Sara Johnson (3) goes to the basket as Marlington's Alivia Lepley (right) defends in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Tallmadge's Andreana Gotto (right) tries to pass over Marlington's Allison Lacher (left) and Leah Springer (center) in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Marlington's Robin Campbell (4) passes as Tallmadge's Sara Johnson (3) defends in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Marlington's Robin Campbell puts up a shot against Tallmadge in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Tallmadge's Jill Catalano (left) tries to block Marlington's Alivia Lepley (right) shot in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Marlington's Robin Campbell (left) and Sierra Thompson (right) trap Tallmadge's Jill Catalano in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Tallmadge's Lizzie Bickar (left) loses the ball after being fouled by Marlington's Nicole Cook (right) in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Tallmadge's Lizzie Bickar (left) drives to the basket as Marlington's Alivia Lepley (right) defends in the first quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Marlington's Robin Campbell (4) looks to pass to Maria Ferrett (10) as Tallmadge's Sara Johnson (3) defends in the second quarter of their Div. II district semifinal game Monday at Lake High School in Hartville. Marlington won the game 57-39. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.