Mark Nori leaving Stow to become first football coach at Olentangy Berlin

Image 1 of 4 Stow High School head football coach Mark Nori works with lineman Mike Miranda during practice in 2016. Nori will be leaving Stow to become the head coach at the new Olentangy Berlin School. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Image 2 of 4 Stow High School head football coach Mark Nori talks to his team before practice. Nori will be leaving Stow to become the head coach at the new Olentangy Berlin School. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Image 3 of 4 Head coach Mark Nori leads players through their paces at practice at Stow-Munroe Falls High School in this 2010 file photo. Nori will be leaving Stow to become the head coach at the new Olentangy Berlin School. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)