Ohio High School state wrestling championships in Columbus

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 106 pounder Jacob Decatur (right) takes control of Perry's Kyle Rowan during his 7-3 state championship win in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Perry 152 pounder David Carr has the upper hand over Marysville's Jake Marsh during his 5-3 state championship win in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

St. Vincent-St.Mary 138 pounder Luke Wymer has the upper hand on Buckeye's Mike Clark during his 5-3 state championship win in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth 285 pounder Jordan Earnest has the upper hand during his 2-1 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier's Jack Heyob to capture the in the Ohio High School state wrestling championship oon Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth 285 pounder Jordan Earnest leaps into the arms of head coach John Grumuglia after his 2-1 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier's Jack Heyob to capture the in the Ohio High School state wrestling championship on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Woodridge 126 pounder David Massey celebrates his 5-3 state championship win over St. Paris Graham's Nick Moore in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 132 pounder Jordan Decatur celebrates his state championship win over Eaton's Wade Monebrake in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Brecksville's Julian Tagg (right) takes control of Elyria's Brandon Fenton during his 5-1 state championship win in the 120 pound division in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Smithville 170 pounder Riley Smucker (right) is upended by Ashtabula St. John's Jacob Lagoa in his 10-3 second place finish in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Canfield 182 pounder David Crawford (left) squares off with St. Vincent-St. Mary's David Heath in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Heath took second place in a 5-3 loss. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Jackson 182 pounder Victor Marcelli celebrates his state championship win over Olentangy Liberty's Trevor Lawson in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth head coach John Gramuglia calls for two back points for 138 pounder Luke Baughman's 14-10 loss to St. Edward's Bryce Andonian during the in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Perry 152 pounder David Carr acknowledges the fans after his 5-3 state championship win over Marysville's Jake Marsh in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Perry head coach Nate Carr gives a kiss to his son David Carr as he presents him with his fourth state championship medal in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Saturday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

