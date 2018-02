Girls basketball / Walsh Jesuit 43, Archbishop Hoban 32: Warriors clinch North Coast Blue Division title with hard-fought win over Knights

Hoban's TaNayja Gooden-Wesley (left) makes a pass as Walsh Jesuit's Katie Bachmann (right) looks on during the first quarter Wednesday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoban's TaNayja Gooden-Wesley (right) takes the ball down the court against Walsh Jesuit's Sloane Sapp (left) during the first quarter Wednesday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Walsh Jesuit's Jane Huscroft (right) attempts to shoot over Hoban's TaNayja Gooden-Wesley (left) during the fourth quarter Wednesday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoban's TaNayja Gooden-Wesley (left) is fouled by Walsh Jesuit's Alaina Alessio (right) during the first quarter Wednesday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoban's Nicole Roberts (center) fights for possession against Walsh Jesuit's Alaina Alessio (left) and Hannah Bouchy (right) during the second quarter Wednesday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Walsh Jesuit's Hannah Bouchy (left) crashes into the legs of Hoban's Taylor Flannery (right) as she chases down a loose ball during the second quarter Wednesday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Brad Bournival

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.