Boys basketball / Coventry 71, Norton 68 (OT): Micah Wallace, Jarmond Hogg lead Comets to comeback win over Panthers

Norton's Tyler Scott looks to the hoop for a layup during the third quarter of their game against Coventry at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (left) dives to the floor in pursuit of a loose ball against Norton's Tyler Scott during the final moments of the fourth quarter of their game at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Norton's Tyler Scott (center) makes a pass amid a host of Coventry defenders during the first half of their game at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Norton's Tyler Scott (front) and Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (rear) react as possession is given to the Panthers in the final moments of the fourth quarter of their game at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (right) attempts to shoot under the defensive efforts of Norton's Dylan Marks (23) during the first half of their game at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (right) drives to the basket against Norton's Eric Booth (2) during the first half of their game at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Coventry's Brian Roscoe (left) and Nate Skaggs (right) defend against the shot of Norton's Tyler Scott (center) during the first half of their game at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Norton's Jourain Roberts-Lane (bottom) takes the ball up the court against Coventry's Jarmond Hogg during the first half of their game at Norton High School on Friday in Norton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Stephen Means

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

