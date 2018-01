High school girls basketball / Norton 49, Coventry 39: Panthers finish strong with a 10-0 run en route to a win over the Comets

Image 1 of 8 Norton's Logan Favor (right) goes up for two points as a foul is called on Coventry's Maddie Ross during the third quarter Wednesday at Coventry High School. Norton won 49-39. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 8 Norton's Kelsey Hosey (left) and Coventry's Takaylyn Hudson and Kegan Fast battle for the rebound during the third quarter Wednesday at Coventry High School. Norton won 49-39. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 8 Norton's Bryana Housley drives inside on Coventry's Isabella Pieri during the second quarter Wednesday at Coventry High School. Norton won 49-39. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 8 Coventry's Takaylyn Hudson (left) struggles to maintain possession as she is pressured by Norton's Kelsey Hosey (top) and Sarah Shearer during the third quarter Wednesday at Coventry High School. Norton won 49-39. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 8 Norton's Kelsey Hosey (left) goes up for two points over Coventry's Paige McGonigal during the second quarter Wednesday at Coventry High School. Norton won 49-39. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 6 of 8 Coventry's Maddie Ross goes up for two points against Norton during the fourth quarter Wednesday at Coventry High School. Norton won 49-39. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 7 of 8 Norton's Bryana Housley (front) steals ball from Coventry's Maddie Ross during the fourth quarter Wednesday at Coventry High School. Norton won 49-39. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)