Boys basketball / Stow 78, Brecksville 41: Evan Bainbridge’s big night leads Bulldogs to Suburban League National Conference championship

Stow-Munroe Falls' Brian Cartwright is defended against Brecksville-Broadview Heights' Kenny Ganley in the first quarter of the Suburban League Title game on Friday in Stow. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow-Munroe Falls' Coryon Rice finesses in a lay-up against Brecksville-Broadview Heights' Kenny Ganley in the first quarter of the Suburban League Title game on Friday in Stow. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow-Munroe Falls' Evan Bainbridge is fouled by Brecksville-Broadview Heights' Joe Labas in the first quarter of the Suburban League Title game on Friday in Stow. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow-Munroe Falls' Ethan Fretag scores between Brecksville-Broadview Heights' JC Sejba (left) and Kenny Ganley (right) in the second quarter of the Suburban League Title game on Friday in Stow . (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow-Munroe Falls' Bryce Harvey puts up a three against Brecksville-Broadview Heights in the second quarter of the Suburban League Title game on Friday in Stow. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow-Munroe Falls' Coryon Rice stops to shoot in between Brecksville-Broadview Heights' defenders Sam Wiglusz and Kenny Ganley in the second quarter of the Suburban League Title game on Friday in Stow. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow-Munroe Falls' Evan Bainbridge works past the pick set by teammate Mason McMurray against Brecksville-Broadview Heights' Joe Labas in the second quarter of the Suburban League Title game on Friday in Stow. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Henry Palattella

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.