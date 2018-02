Division I girls state swimming: North Canton Hoover senior Amanda Palutsis wins three titles; Brecksville’s Hannah Bach, Brunswick’s Felicia Pasadyn also earn crowns

Hoover's Caroline Ehlers (top) screams in excitement with teammate Parker Timken (bottom) after their 200 yard freestyle relay team broke the state record a second time during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hudson's Paige McCormick competes in the girls 200 yard IM event during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Brecksville's Hannah Bach emerges from the water as she swims in the girls 100 yard breaststroke event during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Brecksville's Hannah Bach splashes water as she celebrates breaking the state record in the girls 100 yard breaststroke event with a time of 1:00.75 during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hudson's Maddie Hannan reacts after placing fifth in the girls 200 yard freestyle event during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hudson's Giovanna Cappabianca (right) swims against North Royalton's Sarah Turchanik in the girls 100 yard butterfly event during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoover's Caroline Ehlers dives into the pool as she competes in the girls 200 yard freestyle relay event during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoover girls 200 yard freestyle relay swimmers (from left) Kate Lochridge, Amanda Palutsis, Parker Timken and Caroline Ehlers celebrate after setting the state record with a time of 1:32.35 during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Brecksville's Hannah Bach (center) shares a moment of celebration with teammates and fans after setting a state record in the girls 100 yard breaststroke event during the Division I State Swimming Championship held at C.T. Branin Natatorium on Saturday in Canton. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.