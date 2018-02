Girls basketball / Stow 48, Walsh Jesuit 37: Slow start doesn’t derail top-seeded Bulldogs in Division I sectional final victory over Warriors

Stow's Emily Andrassy (15) battles Walsh Jesuit's Katie Bachmann for the ball in the second quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow's Lilee Carlson looks to pass under pressure from Walsh Jesuit's Sloane Sapp in the first quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow's Lexi Petit (3) shots over Walsh Jesuit's Katie Bachmann in the first quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Walsh Jesuit's Katie Bachmann passes under pressure from Stow's Lexi Petit (3) in the second quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Walsh Jesuit's Angel Vitantonio (53) defends as Stow's Theresa Parr puts up a shot in the first quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Walsh Jesuit's Hannah Bouchy (4) leaps to block as Stow's Lexi Petit looks to pass in the first quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Stow's Lizzy Stefanov (24) grabs a rebound over Walsh Jesuit's Sloane Sapp in the first quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Walsh Jesuit's Angel Vitantonio (53) looses the ball as Stow's Bwella Adams (rear) looks on in the second quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Walsh Jesuit's Angel Vitantonio (53) drives between Stow's Lizzy Stefanov (left) and Lexi Petit (3) in the second quarter of their Div. I sectional final game Thursday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Stephen Means

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

