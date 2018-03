Girls basketball / Wadsworth 51, Canton McKinley 46: Sophia Fortner, Peyton Banks, Kacie Evans guide Grizzlies to a victory in Division I district final

Wadsworth's Peyton Banks shoots a three point shot against Canton McKinley during the fourth quarter of their Division I district championship game Thursday at Medina High School. Wadsworth won 51-46 and advances to the regionals. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Kacie Evans goes up for two points against Canton McKinley during the second quarter of their Division I district championship game Thursday at Medina High School. Wadsworth won 51-46 and advances to the regionals. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Peyton Banks (top) goes up for two points over Canton McKinley's Jazzlyn Kramer during the second quarter of their Division I district championship game Thursday at Medina High School. Wadsworth won 51-46 and advances to the regionals. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Peyton Banks (left) goes up for two points past Canton McKinley's Kierstan Bell during the third quarter of their Division I district championship game Thursday at Medina High School. Wadsworth won 51-46 and advances to the regionals. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Canton McKinley's Nakyah Terrell (left) draws a foul on Wadsworth's Kacie Evans during the third quarter of their Division I district championship game Thursday at Medina High School. Wadsworth won 51-46 and advances to the regionals. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Sophia Fortner (right) hugs teammate Molly Palecek as they celebrate with the rest of her teammates after they defeated Canton McKinley 51-46 in the Division I District championship game Thursday at Medina High School. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Sophia Fortner (33) attempts to pass the ball as she falls under pressure from Canton McKinley's Jazzlyn Kramer (left) Kyara Lucius and Chamera Young during the third quarter of their Division I district championship game Thursday at Medina High School. Wadsworth won 51-46 and advances to the regionals. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.