High school boys basketball/Revere 59, Copley 38: Pete Nance scores 25 points to lead Minutemen to a victory

Image 1 of 8 Revere's Pete Nance rebounds the ball over Copley's Corlin Embry during the first quarter Tuesday at Copley High School. Revere won 59-38. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 8 Revere's Pete Nance (left) and Copley's Sam Emich (center) and Isaiah Rogers go for the rebound during the first quarter Tuesday at Copley High School. Revere won 59-38. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 8 Revere's Hunter Drenth (left) and Copley's Aamir Soloman battle for the rebound during the second quarter Tuesday at Copley High School. Revere won 59-38. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 8 Revere's Pete Nance goes up for two points against Copley during the first quarter Tuesday at Copley High School. Revere won 59-38. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 8 Revere's Samson Albert (left) goes up for two in front of Copley's Brian Roberts during the fourth quarter Tuesday at Copley High School. Revere won 59-38. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 6 of 8 Copley's Anthony Dente drives to the basket in front of Revere's Pete Nance as a foul is called on Revere's Sean Leyden during the third quarter Tuesday at Copley High School. Revere won 59-38. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 7 of 8 Revere's Pete Nance goes up for two points over Copley's Anthony Dente during the second quarter Tuesday at Copley High School. Revere won 59-38. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)