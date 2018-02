High school boys basketball / Twinsburg 50, Stow 40: Darrell Newsom Jr. scores 24 points to lead Tigers to victory over Bulldogs

Image 1 of 7 Twinsburg's Chris Fox (left) struggles to keep possession as Stow's Coryon Rice reaches in to steal the ball during the second quarter Thursday at Twinsburg High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 2 of 7 Stow's Bryce Harvey (center) struggles to maintain possession a he faces a double-team by Twinsburg's Ryan Felberg (left) and Josh Wanton during the first quarter Thursday at Twinsburg High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 3 of 7 Stow's Bryce Harvey (right) attempts to shoot over Twinsburg's Ryan Felberg (4) and Michael Moore (2) during the second quarter Thursday at Twinsburg High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 4 of 7 Twinsburg's Josh Wanton (right) gets a pass off around Stow's Jarod Zavodnik during the first quarter Thursday at Twinsburg High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 5 of 7 Twinsburg's Ken Mcelrath (0) attempts to shoot against Stow's Brian Cartwright (right) and Bryce Harvey (bottom) during the second quarter Thursday at Twinsburg High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 6 of 7 Stow's Mason McMurray (right) attempts a shot over Twinsburg's Michael Moore during the first quarter Thursday at Twinsburg High School. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)