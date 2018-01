High school girls basketball / Chippewa 56, Revere 45: Chipps remain undefeated with balanced scoring, pressure defense

Image 1 of 7 Chippewa's Katie Richardson (right) looks for an open teammate against Revere's Anna D'Amico (center) and Taylor Kenna (11) during the fourth quarter of their basketball game at Chippewa High School in Doylestown. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 2 of 7 Chippewa's Samantha Storad (right) attempts to shoot against Revere's Taylor Rinn during the fourth quarter of their basketball game at Chippewa High School in Doylestown. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 3 of 7 Chippewa head coach Dennis Schrock on the sideline during the fourth quarter of their basketball game at Chippewa High School in Doylestown. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 4 of 7 Chippewa's Celina Koncz (right) reaches to steal the ball away from Revere's Taylor Rinn during the third quarter of their basketball game at Chippewa High School in Doylestown. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 5 of 7 Chippewa's Celina Koncz (left) shoots over Revere's Adison Novosel during the first quarter of their basketball game at Chippewa High School in Doylestown. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Image 6 of 7 Revere's Adison Novosel (center) attempts to pass under the defensive efforts of Chippewa's Bailey Clark (left) and Samantha Storad during the fourth quarter of their basketball game at Chippewa High School in Doylestown. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)