High school roundup: Hoban rolls to 58-20 win over Parma Padua in girls basketball

Image 1 of 6 Hoban High CaraMia Bentley (right) is fouled by Parma Padua's Addison Conroy in the second quarter of their game at Hoban High School in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 6 Hoban's Nicole Roberts (center) chases the ball between Parma Padua's Madison Miles (left) and Addison Conroy in the first quarter of their game at Hoban High School in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 6 Hoban's Lonasia Brewer (center) is fouled by Parma Padua Madison Miles in the second quarter of their game at Hoban High School in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 6 Hoban High TaNayja Gooden-Wesley (front) goes to the basket against Parma Padua in the first quarter of their game at Hoban High School in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 5 of 6 Hoban High CaraMia Bentley shoots over Parma Padua's Angelina Lagunzad in the second quarter of their game at Hoban High School in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)