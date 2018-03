High school roundup: Revere, Jackson, North Canton Hoover winners in softball

Mercedes-Benz offers plug-in hybrid versions of its GLE SUV and C-Class sedan, both of which offer more power than any of their respective stablemates except for the high-performance AMG-badged vehicles.(Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz USA via AP)

The BMW 530e iPerformance, a plug-in hybrid vehicle. The German automaker takes an atypical strategy, with the hybrid versions positioned somewhat lower price wise in their respective model lineups. For instance, the sticker price of the hybrid 530e iPerformance starts at the same price as the least expensive 5 Series you can buy. (Bernhard Limberger/Courtesy of BMW via AP)

The GS 450h midsize sedan, the LC 500h sport coupe and the RX 450h SUV use a six-cylinder engine that's bolstered by battery-fed electric motors. They aren't plug-ins, so these hybrids do all the hybrid-related thinking for the driver and ask nothing in return. (David Dewhurst/Courtesy of Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. via AP)

This Nov. 29, 2017, file photo shows the 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Porsche goes from mild to wild in the six hybrid variants of the Panamera sedan. Topping the list is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid that delivers a bruising 680 horsepower. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

This photo provided by Volvo shows the XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV. The S90 T8 sedan, the XC60 T8 SUV and the XC90 T8 SUV all sport a turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels only while the electric motor drives the rear wheels. (Courtesy of Volvo Cars of North America via AP)

