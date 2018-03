High school roundup: Stow rallies to top Wadsworth 43-37 in Division I sectional final

Chippewa's Samantha Storad weaves between Orrville's Sophie Flinner (back) and Mikala Carpenter (right) in the third quarter of their Division III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Orrville's Mikala Carpenter puts a shot up against Chippewa's Grace Lindquist in the second quarter of their Div III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Chippewa's Bailey Clark scores on a break-away against Orrville in the third quarter of their Div III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Orrville's Sophie Flinner (right) sprints the ball down the court as Chippewa's Samantha Storad reaches for a steal in the first quarter of their Div III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Chippewa's Grace Lindquist puts a shot up and is fouled by Orrville's Akieria Hawkins in the fourth quarter of their Div III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Chippewa's Celina Konez puts the ball up against Orrville's Shadra Hamsher in the fourth quarter of their Div III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Orrville's Shadra Hamsher works the ball up for a basket against the Chippewa defense in the first quarter of their Div III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Orrville's Akieria Hawkins (right) and Chippewa's Bailey Clark dives for possession in the third quarter of their Div III district championship game Saturday at Wooster High School. Chippewa won 50-33. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

