High school wrestling: Brecksville holds off Wadsworth 28-25 to snap Grizzlies’ 82-match Suburban League winning streak

Wadsworth's Joey Baughman (facing camera) on his way to a 8-4 win over Brecksville's Nick Franks in a 182 pound match on Thursday at Brecksville High School. The Bees won the match 28-25. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Brad Bournival

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.