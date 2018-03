2018 Indians preview/Ryan Lewis: Indians are World Series contenders, but they don’t need the hype

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor looks back after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during an exhibition baseball game in Las Vegas on March 17. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona talks with players in the dugout prior to a spring training game against the San Diego Padres March 10 in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (left) and first baseman Yonder Alonso exit the dugout prior to a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds Feb. 23, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion runs from second to third en-route to scoring during the second inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, March 1 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

