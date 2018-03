2108 Indians preview: Bullpen, sans Bryan Shaw, looking to close the deal with uncertain future past 2018

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller throws to a New York Yankees batter during the fourth inning of Game 5 of the ALDS Oct. 11, 2017 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez and reliever Cody Allen (right) celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a game Aug. 12, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen pitches to the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of the second game of a doubleheader June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller flips the baseball in the air was he warms up with other pitchers at the Indians spring training facility Feb. 16 in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Ryan Lewis

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.