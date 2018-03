Hall says it won’t use Chief Wahoo logo for future plaques; Jim Thome using block C

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, members of the Cleveland Indians wear uniforms featuring mascot Chief Wahoo as they stand on the field for the national anthem before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. The baseball Hall of Fame says it will no longer use the Indians' Chief Wahoo logo for plaques of new members. Former Cleveland slugger Jim Thome is being enshrined this summer and had said he wanted a block C logo on his plaque in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)