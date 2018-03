Indians 6, Mariners 5: Yonder Alonso’s grand slam leads Indians to first win

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso reacts as he heads to first base after he hit a grand slam during the first inning of against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton (right) stands on the mound as Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso rounds the bases after Alonso hit a grand slam during the first inning Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso follows through on a grand slam during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz (right) celebrates with Dee Gordon in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Fans in the cheering section for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, who is from Canada, hold up "EH" signs as Paxton throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon jumps on home plate as he scores past Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes on a single hit by Mariners' Robinson Cano in the third inning Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is greeted by pitching coach Carl Willis in the dugout after he was pulled during the first sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso (right) is greeted at the plate by Jason Kipnis (22) after hitting a grand slam during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes (7) is greeted at the plate by Yonder Alonso (right) and Lonnie Chisenhall (8) after hitting a two-run home run to also scored Alonso during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso looks up as he nears home plate after he hit a grand slam during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners Saturday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

By Ryan Lewis

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

