Mariners 5, Indians 4: Indians bullpen beaten up by Mariners in loss

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a game, Sunday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) safely steals second base as Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (right) can't hold on to the ball after a pick-off attempt during the first inning of a game, Sunday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhallj is greeted in the dugout after he scored on an RBI single hit by Bradley Zimmer during the second inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (center) has a mound visit with pitching coach Carl Willis (second from right) and teammates while facing a bases-loaded jam during the third inning of a game Sunday in Seattle. Bauer struck out Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager to end the inning. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a game Sunday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (left) walks with catcher Roberto Perez after the fifth inning of the team's game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday in Seattle. Bauer was replaced by middle reliever Dan Otero at the start of the sixth inning. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

By Ryan Lewis

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.