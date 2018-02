College basketball/Kent State 80, Miami 83 (OT): Golden Flashes beat RedHawks, keep hopes alive for bye in MAC Tournament

Kent State's Kevin Zabo (left) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket against Miami's Isaiah Coleman-Lands during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Kent State's Jaylin Walker (right) blocks the shot of Miami's Dalonte Brown (20) during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Kent State's Jalen Avery (0) celebrates a three point shot against the Miami Redhawks during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Miami's Logan McLane (right) is smacked in the face by Kent State's Adonis De La Rosa (center) as they fight for a rebound during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Kent State's Jalen Avery (left) gets a pass off as Miami's Darrian Ringo attempts to kick the ball away during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Kent State's Kevin Zabo (right) attempts to shoot a layup against Miami's Nike Sibande (left) during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Miami's Jalen Adaway celebrates a three point shot against Kent State during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Kent State's Jaylin Walker (left) dumps a pass off to teammate Adonis De La Rosa during the first half of their basketball game against the Miami Redhawks at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Kent State's Jalen Avery (0) guards against Miami's Darrian Ringo (bottom) during the first half of their basketball game at the MAC Center on Tuesday in Kent. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Stephen Means

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

