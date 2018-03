Kent State men’s basketball: Golden Flashes look to refocus quickly after narrow loss to rival Akron

Akron's Lucas Smith (right) goes up for two points over Kent's Jalen Avery during the first half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Torrey Patton goes up for three points against Kent State during the first half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Jalen Avery (left) and Akron's Jimond Ivey go for the rebound during the first half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Danny Pippen grabs the rebound over Akron's Lucas Smith during the first half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Malcolm Duvivier drives to the basket in front of Kent's Danny Pippen during the first half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Malcolm Duvivier goes up for three points over Kent's Adonis De La Rosa (left) and Desmond Ridenour during the first half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Kevin Zabo drives to the basket for two points past Akron's Malcolm Duvivier (left) during the second half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Daniel Utomi (right) goes up for two points over Kent's Adonis De La Rosa during the first half of their game Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 67-65. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron's Eric Parrish, who scored Akron's final winning points against Kent State on foul shots celebrates after the Zips 67-65 win Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Stephen Means

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

