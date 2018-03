Kent State men’s basketball: Golden Flashes win 61-59 thriller over Northern Illinois to advance in MAC Tournament

Kent State's Danny Pippin grabs a second half offensive rebound in front of Northern Illinois' Levi Bailey Monday at the MAC Center in Kent. The Golden Flashes won the MAC tournament game 61-59. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Kevin Zabo puts up a shot as Northern Illinois' Gairges Daow defends during the first half Monday at the MAC Center in Kent. The Golden Flashes won the MAC tournament game 61-59. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Akiean Frederick puts up a first half shot inside as Northern Illinois' Levi Bradley defends Monday at the MAC Center in Kent. The Golden Flashes won the MAC tournament game 61-59. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff barks at his team during the second half against Northern Illinois Monday at the MAC Center in Kent. The Golden Flashes won the MAC tournament game 61-59. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Kevin Zabo drives to the basket as Northern Illinois' Levi Bradley defends during the first half Monday at the MAC Center in Kent. The Golden Flashes won the MAC tournament game 61-59. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Northern Illinois' Levi Bradley has his shot swatted inside the paint by Kent State's Danny Pippin Monday at the MAC Center in Kent. The Golden Flashes won the MAC tournament game 61-59. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent State's Kevin Zabo splits two Northern Illinois defenders to score the game-winning basket with no time on the clock on Monday at the MAC Center in Kent. The Golden Flashes won the MAC tournament game 61-59. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Stephen Means

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.