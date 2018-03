Kent State women’s basketball: Golden Flashes’ MAC Tournament run ends in 72-50 loss to Buffalo in quarterfinals

Kent's Jordan Kornek (left) McKenna Stephens and Zenobia Bess sit on the bench during the final moments of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday against Buffalo at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's McKenna Stephens grabs a rebound against Buffalo during the first quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's McKenna Stephens (left) goes up for three points over Buffalo's Cierra Dillard during the second quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Naddiyah Cross (left) drives down court past Buffalo's Cierra Dillard during the third quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Megan Carter is taken off the court on a stretcher after falling on her head during the third quarter of their MAC Tournament game against Buffalo Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Jordan Kornek (left) goes up for two points as a foul is called on Buffalo's Courtney Wilkins during the fourth quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent head coach Todd Starkey hugs senior Jordan Korinek as she heads to the bench during the final moments of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday against Buffalo at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Buffalo's Brittany Morrison (center) grabs the rebound over Kent's Ali Poole (left) and Jordan Korinek during the second quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Zenobia Bess grabs the rebound against Buffalo during the second quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Kent's Megan Carter (right) draws a foul on Buffalo's Cierra Dillard while attempting to shoot during the first quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Buffalo's Cassie Oursler (left) battles Kent's Jordan Korinek for a loose ball during the first quarter of their MAC Tournament game Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Buffalo won 72-50 and advances in the tournament. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Henry Palattella

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

