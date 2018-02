MLB notebook: Baseball union head says rebuilding teams threaten integrity

Image 1 of 1

Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Players Association, answers questions at a news conference Feb. 19, 2017 in Phoenix. Clark said Tuesday that the number of rebuilding teams and unsigned free agents in a historically slow market threatens the very integrity of our game. Just 53 of 166 players who exercised their free agency rights last November had announced agreements entering Tuesday, down from 99 of 158 at a similar time last year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)