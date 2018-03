MLB notebook: Cincinnatti Reds sign Eugenio Suarez to 7-year, $66 million deal

1 / 2

Thomas Pannone of the Toronto Blue Jays has been suspended for 80 games under Major League Baseball's drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The 23-year-old left-hander tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), the commissioner's office said Friday. DHCMT also is known as Turinabol, a drug used by East German athletes in the 1960s. Chris Colabello, then with the Blue Jays, tested positive for the same substance in 2016. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)