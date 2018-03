MLB notebook: Ex-Indians outfielder Albert Belle arrested for DUI, indecent exposure

Associated Press Former Cleveland Indians All-Star outfielder Albert Belle was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence outside a soccer stadium in Arizona, the Salt River Police Department said Monday. Belle, 51, was taken into custody Sunday after tribal police received reports that two men exposed themselves to two adults and two children in the parking lot of the Phoenix Rising Soccer Club Stadium on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community bordering Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Salt River police, officers stopped Belle because his vehicle matched the description of the two men in the indecent exposure call. He and another adult, who has not been named, were arrested. Belle was booked on charges of indecent exposure, driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence, violating the state’s BAC legal limit. The five-time All-Star played 12 years in the major leagues for the Indians, the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. In 1994, Belle was suspended for seven games after he used a corked bat and convinced a teammate to break into the umpires’ dressing room to steal it.

You look like someone who appreciates good reading. We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy. Subscribe