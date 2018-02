MLB notebook: Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws 5 strikeouts in spring debut

1 / 2

In this Aug. 18, 1967, file photo, Boston Red Sox outfielder Tony Conigliaro writhes in pain on the ground after being beaned by Jack Hamilton of the California Angels in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Teammate Rico Petrocelli (6) comes to Conigliaro's aid as home plate umpire Bill Valentine calls time out. Hamilton, whose errant inside pitch damaged the eyesight of Conigliaro and caused a premature end to the career of the Red Sox star, has died. He was 79. Hamilton died Feb. 22 at the Shepherd of The Hills Living Center in Branson, Mo., the Greenlawn Funeral Home said. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis)