MLB notebook: Royals sign Jon Jay to 1-year deal

Chicago Cubs' Jon Jay smiles as he runs toward the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Jackson Stephens in the third inning of a game July 1, 2017 in Cincinnati. Jay agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.