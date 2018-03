MLB notebook: Six-time All-Star Rusty Staub dies at 73

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION In this April 6, 2001, file photo, former Montreal Expos and New York Mets baseball players Rusty Staub (left) and Gary Carter share a laugh prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Expos home opener against the New York Mets, in Montreal. Staub, who became a huge hit with baseball fans in two countries during an All-Star career that spanned 23 major league seasons, died Thursday in Florida. He was 73. (AP Photo/Ryan Remiorz)

Associated Press Rusty Staub, the orange-haired outfielder who became a huge hit with baseball fans in two countries during an All-Star career that spanned 23 major-league seasons, died Thursday. He was 73. Staub died after an illness in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., hours before the start of the season, the New York Mets said in a prepared statement. Affectionately dubbed “Le Grand Orange,” Staub was a six-time All-Star and the only player in major-league history to have at least 500 hits with four teams. Popular with fans and teammates all over the United States and Canada, he was most adored in New York and Montreal. “He could be as tough as hell and as soft as a mushroom,” said Mets teammate and close friend Keith Hernandez, who choked back tears as he spoke about Staub at Citi Field before New York hosted the St. Louis Cardinals. A savvy, reliable slugger with left-handed power and a discerning eye, Staub played from 1963 to 1985 and finished 284 hits shy of 3,000. He had 3½ great seasons with the Detroit Tigers and batted .300 for the Texas Rangers in 1980. He broke into the majors as a teenager with the Houston Astros, lasted into his 40s with the Mets and spent decades doing charity work in the New York area. “There wasn’t a cause he didn’t champion,” the Mets said.

