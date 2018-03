MLB roundup: Pirates beat Tigers 13-10 in 13 innings; Reds fall 2-0 to Nationals; Yankees defeat Blue Jays 4-2

Detroit Tigers' Nick Castellanos (9) slides home as the ball arrives in the 10th inning Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Detroit. Castellanos was initially ruled safe, then out. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP)

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (left) makes the tag at home plate to get out Detroit Tigers Nicholas Castellanos (right) in the 10th inning Friday in Detroit. Castellanos was initially ruled safe, then out. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire (right) kicks dirt onto home plate next to umpire Tony Randazzo after a play was overturned during the tenth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday in Detroit. Gardenhire was ejected by Randazzo. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Associated Press

