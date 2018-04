MLB roundup: ShoTime!: Ohtani hurls 7 superb innings, Angels beat A’s 6-1

Fans cheer as Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, heads to the dugout after the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (right) is held back by Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso while yelling at Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during the second inning Sunday in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (left) is doused by teammate Gregory Polanco as he waits to be interviewed after throwing a complete baseball game, a one-hit shutout against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Associated Press

