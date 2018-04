MLB roundup: Tigers top Royals 6-1 in first win of season

Former Oriole Rich Dauer, back right, hugs Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles, Monday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Aledmys Diaz (1) tags out Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez (5) in a rundown during third inning Monday in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Moran (center) has his batting helmet removed by Starling Marte (left) and Gregory Polanco (25), after hitting a grand slam off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Lance Lynn in the first inning of the Pirates' home opener Monday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Associated Press

