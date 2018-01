MLB notebook: Yankees expanding protective netting past dugouts

Image 1 of 1

In this May 24, 2017, file photo, fans applaud as a medical employee carrying an injured youngster from the stands after the boy was hit in the head by a piece of New York Yankees's Chris Carter's bat that split during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees are expanding netting to protect seats behind each dugout and for five sections past down both foul lines, a decision announced after several fans were injured last year.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)