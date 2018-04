1 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (32) tries to get by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Josh Magette (11) during a game March 11, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Associated Press It’s official: Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn won’t play again this season. The Bulls made clear Monday what they had hinted at for weeks — that not enough practice time remains to get LaVine and Dunn back in game condition. Both have been sidelined since March 15 with left knee tendinitis (LaVine) and turf toe (Dunn). LaVine finishes his first season back from left ACL surgery with averages of 16.7 points and three assists in 27.3 minutes over 24 games. He shot 38.3 percent, including 34.1 percent from 3-point range. Dunn averaged 13.4 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds in 52 games, including 43 starts. The Bulls have five games remaining.

