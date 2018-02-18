NBA: Commissioner Silver backs players who voice opinions

Associated Press NBA Commissioner Adam Silver doubled down on his support of players speaking out on social and political issues, opening his comments at the Legends Brunch by thanking the veterans for setting the tone for current players. “Bill Russell was recognized before, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, I could go down the list of so many others here who created that tradition for the players in the NBA, who gave them the safety and comfort to speak out on issues that are important to them as they do today,” Silver said Sunday. “I’m so proud of that legacy,” added the commissioner, who praised the current players Saturday. “So thank you to all of the people in this room.” The issue of players publicly speaking out on various issues surfaced during the weekend after Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized three-time NBA champion LeBron James for his recent comments, telling him to ‘‘shut up and dribble.’’ James previously responded with an Instagram post containing similar sentiments as Silver During the Legends Brunch, four players were honored: Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Bill Walton, and James Worthy.

You look like someone who appreciates good reading. We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy. Subscribe