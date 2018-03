NBA: Isaiah Thomas waiting for a team to love him

Associated Press Isaiah Thomas still feels like there’s time. He’s four months away from free agency, the wheeling-and-dealing period where — the way things were looking a year ago — he would be signing a contract worth well over $100 million ensuring himself a level of wealth that would be well beyond what the player picked last in the 2011 NBA Draft could have reasonably expected. Nothing is certain. He’s gone from a star in Boston to being cast aside in Cleveland and now finds himself as a backup with the Los Angeles Lakers, still trying to get healthy after hip surgery. “All you need is one team to love you,” Thomas said. “It’s like the draft all over again. You just need one team.”

