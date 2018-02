NBA: Mavs owner Mark Cuban fined $600,000 for tanking comments

Associated Press The NBA fined outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $600,000 on Wednesday for comments about tanking during a podcast with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. Commissioner Adam Silver said the fine was for “public statements detrimental to the NBA.” The league said the podcast with Erving was posted Sunday, the day the All-Star Game was played in Los Angeles. Cuban said during the 30-minute interview that he met recently with some of his players and told them “losing is our best option.” Cuban was trying to illustrate to Erving how he believes he is a transparent owner. The latest fine surpasses the $500,000 Cuban was docked in 2002 for criticizing former director of officials Ed Rush, saying he wouldn’t hire Rush to manage a Dairy Queen. Cuban has been fined more than $2 million, a lot of it for criticizing refs.

