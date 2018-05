NBA: Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey yells during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Associated Press Masai Ujiri believes Dwane Casey deserves to be recognized as the best coach in the NBA, but the Toronto president doesn’t think Casey should be leading the Raptors. So the Raptors fired Casey, praising him on his way out the door. Hours after the Raptors announced they were parting ways with Casey on Friday — days after the team was swept in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second straight season — Ujiri said he doesn’t think he will ever work with a better person. Casey led the Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins this season as Toronto earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time. He posted a 320-238 record in seven seasons and is the franchise’s winningest coach. On Tuesday, Casey was named coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association, an award voted on by the NBA’s head coaches. A media panel voted separately for the NBA’s coach of the year award, which will be announced June 25. Under Casey, the Raptors succeeded in securing four Atlantic Division titles and advanced to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. But Toronto couldn’t get past Cleveland, losing to LeBron James and the Cavs in each of the past three playoffs. Ujiri said he spent “countless hours” evaluating the team in the days following this year’s defeat before deciding to fire Casey. It was the first time he’d had to fire a coach in more than a decade as an NBA executive. Ujiri had little to say about who his next head coach might be, but said he would be “open” to considering a wide range of potential candidates.

