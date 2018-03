NBA: Raptors rout Hawks 106-90; 76ers beat Wizards 128-114

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives between Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins (20) and Taurean Prince during the second half Tuesday in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey (2) reach for a rebound during the second half Tuesday in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks to pass as Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala (left) and center Miles Plumlee defend during the first half Tuesday in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.