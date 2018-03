NBA: Thunder snap Raptors’ winning streak at 11

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) goes to the basket over New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark (2) in the first half of a game in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) goes to the basket in the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Oklahoma City Thunder Corey Brewer (left) battles for a loose ball with Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan during second half action in Toronto on Sunday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry (left) reacts as Raptors head coach Dwane Casey (right) is ejected during second half action against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Toronto on Sunday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.