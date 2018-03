NBA: Wizards beat Spurs to snap three-game losing streak

San Antonio Spurs guard Brandon Paul (center) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and guard Tomas Satoransky (31) during the second half Tuesday in Washington. The Wizards won 116-106. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark (2) goes to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) and center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the first half Tuesday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Associated Press

