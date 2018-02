NBA: Team LeBron defeats Team Stephen

Team Stephen's Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) of the Milwaukee Bucks, blocks the shot of Team LeBron's Kemba Walker, of the Charlotte Hornets, during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (Bob Donnan/Pool via AP)

Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, shoots as Team Stephen's Kyle Lowry, of the Toronto Raptors, defends during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (Bob Donnan/Pool via AP)

Team LeBron's LeBron James (left) of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Team LeBron's Russell Westbrook, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, cheer from the bench during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Team LeBron's Kyrie Irving (left) of the Boston Celtics, shoots as Team Stephen's Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, defends during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (Mike Nelson/Pool via AP)

Team Stephen's Stephen Curry (left) of the Golden State Warriors, and Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, stand together during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Team LeBron's LeBron James (second from left) of the Cleveland Cavaliers, shoots as Team Stephen's Draymond Green (left) of the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson (second from right) of the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, defend during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Team Stephen's Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) of the Milwaukee Bucks, blocks the shot of Team LeBron's Kemba Walker, of the Charlotte Hornets, during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Team LeBron's Kyrie Irving (left) of the Boston Celtics, shoots as Team Stephen's Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers, defends during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Team LeBron's LeBron James (top) of the Cleveland Cavaliers, dunks over Team Stephen's Kyle Lowry, of the Toronto Raptors, during the first half of an NBA All-Star game Sunday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LeBron's LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, holds the MVP trophy after his team defeated Team Stephen at the NBA All-Star game, Sunday in Los Angeles. Team LeBron won 148-145. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Greg Beacham

Associated Press

