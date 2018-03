NCAA Tournament: Duke, Villanova, Loyola, Kentucky advance to Sweet 16; MAC champion Buffalo falls

Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday. The shot helped Loyola to a 63-62 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (left) defends as Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket during the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The bench celebrates after Loyola-Chicago guard Bruno Skokna scored on a 3-point basket against Tennessee in the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson (14) is fouled by Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner during the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Buffalo guard CJ Massinburg (5) shoots between Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (left) and guard Hamidou Diallo (right) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Buffalo forward Nick Perkins (33) shoots as Kentucky forward Nick Richards (left) defends during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Kentucky forward Kevin Knox (5) and Buffalo guard Dontay Caruthers (22) reach for a loose ball during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Associated Press

